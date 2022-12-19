Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Boosted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $322,212,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $199.54 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average is $208.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

