B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 171 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 232.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $700.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $672.08 and a 200-day moving average of $653.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $929.05. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

