Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Piper Sandler

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.74.

Shares of ALNY opened at $236.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

