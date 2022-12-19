SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,485 shares of company stock worth $1,320,163. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.