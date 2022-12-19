Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Lowered by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

