Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PFF opened at $31.23 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

