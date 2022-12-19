Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 2,650 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 108,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

