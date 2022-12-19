The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lessened by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $191.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

