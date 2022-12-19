DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DOCU opened at $56.27 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
