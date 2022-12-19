DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.1 %

DOCU opened at $56.27 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign Profile

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

