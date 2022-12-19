Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

AMGN stock opened at $267.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.56. The firm has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

