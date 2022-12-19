Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. SWM Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. SWM Advisors now owns 85,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.87 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

