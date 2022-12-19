Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $275.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $290.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.27. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

