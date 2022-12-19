Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $339,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.83 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38.

