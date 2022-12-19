Range Financial Group LLC Has $498,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $121.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

