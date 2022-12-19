Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Position Trimmed by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC decreased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,593 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 2.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 2.6 %

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.11%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

