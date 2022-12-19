Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Acquired by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the quarter. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises about 2.4% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

BRMK opened at $3.71 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $493.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.34%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

