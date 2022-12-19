Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 4,212 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 193,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. Barclays raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $167.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

