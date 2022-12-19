Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vale by 97.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 104.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

