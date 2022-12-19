Prairiewood Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 193.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,351.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,021 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDN opened at $29.35 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $37.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

