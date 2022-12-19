Prairiewood Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.4% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 168.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.