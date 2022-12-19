Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $141.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $140.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

