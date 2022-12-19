Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases 31,617 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 2.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.