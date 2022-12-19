Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 838 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Loews accounts for about 1.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Loews worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of L opened at $55.80 on Monday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.