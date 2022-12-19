GFS Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

