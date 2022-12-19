Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:PFFD opened at $20.23 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.