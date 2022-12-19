Beacon Financial Group Invests $12.99 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 650,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period.

BSCQ opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

