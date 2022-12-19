Nvest Financial LLC Purchases 483 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 1.7% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $126.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $99.28 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

