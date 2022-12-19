Cairn Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $125.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.