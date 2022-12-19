Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,089 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,089 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.