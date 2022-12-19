Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.