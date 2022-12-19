RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

