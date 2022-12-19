Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

