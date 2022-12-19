S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lessened by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

Shares of SPGI opened at $339.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.67. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $481.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.