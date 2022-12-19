iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 159.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.