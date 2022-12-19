Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 117.8% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 98,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VDC opened at $191.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average of $187.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

