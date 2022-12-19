Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $182.11 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $206.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average of $174.91.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

