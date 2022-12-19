Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 191 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $246.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

