Sitrin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,478 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

