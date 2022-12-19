Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

