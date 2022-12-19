Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

