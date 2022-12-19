180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 38,163 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,888.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,751.9% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 9,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,922.6% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,504.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.