SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,738 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,918.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,340 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,901.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 967,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 919,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,866.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 951,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after acquiring an additional 902,694 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.