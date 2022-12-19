Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,679 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

