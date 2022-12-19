PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.86 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.