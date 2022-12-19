FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY23 guidance at $14.50-14.90 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $428.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.69 and a 200-day moving average of $418.04. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.63.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

