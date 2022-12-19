Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $173.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.94.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

