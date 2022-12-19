Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $114.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

