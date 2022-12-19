Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at $394,386,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

