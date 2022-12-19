Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,800 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of MED opened at $116.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $221.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth about $11,336,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth about $13,156,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 2,311.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 80.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

