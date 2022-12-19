Piper Sandler Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $199.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

NYSE CVX opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

